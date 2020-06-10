The power of communications to influence positive change has been witnessed in the inexcusable and violent death of George Floyd on May 25 – the social impact will be remembered for generations to come and could ultimately result in sweeping reforms in the nation’s justice system.
This purposeful message which can be viewed over every media platform has connected and united people from rural America to the big cities and beyond while creating a positive dialogue is also accessed within your community newspaper and available online.
As we have seen in our local area protests over Floyd’s killing – young people standing tall and voicing their nonviolent messages while assembling and seeking to make a difference together – suggests that this death may prove to be a turning point.
The opinion page on A4 in the Sunnyside Sun is where Letters to the Editor are printed. The purpose of writing a letter in your community newspaper is an effective and easy way to reach a large audience and your elected officials with your message.
The more letters the Sunnyside Sun receives on a given topic, the more likely we will dedicate more time in the newspaper to that issue—both on the editorial page and in news articles. It clearly expresses the issue’s importance to the community.
If you have a strong opinion about something you believe that is wrong, unjust, hazardous, wasteful or would like to inform your neighbors about something which can be of community benefit, like the events we have witnessed just this week, a letter to the editor can alert other people to those issues which we deem important.
Freedom of press allows us to exchange our personal viewpoints of events that are currently happening within our community, county, and the world. It also allows us to publish informative, personal, and editorial articles without being controlled by the government. Being able to write freely in the press is a freedom that was bestowed upon us by our founding fathers that should be regarded just as important as freedom of speech.
The letter does not have to be professionally written. The message is what is important. If you have a complaint or a solution, please communicate your concerns by writing a letter to the editor.
As we have all taken part of historical changes on some level and we are currently experiencing now, the importance of communication in our lives is what continues to inspire change.
