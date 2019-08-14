Sunnyside’s National Night Out was a community summer party which brought residents together as neighbors and strengthened the relationship between families and law enforcement while enhancing our hometown values of public safety, education and old fashion fun.
The first Tuesday of August was a hot one and with about three weeks before school is set to begin, the family-theme excitement of Central Park activities provided a positive opportunity to personally connect while gaining an appreciation for the men and women who make up our police department – above and beyond their public shield of professional responsibilities, to serve and protect.
As thousands of people attended the 36th annual celebration, it was clearly visible from the smiling laughter of everyone that the safety of our communities unites all of us.
Learning about and becoming more comfortable with public safety representatives empowers everyone to participate on all levels of society which enhances our quality of lower valley life. The ability to achieve is inspired by a safe and involved community.
One of the best ways to build a safer community is to know your neighbors and your surroundings by experiencing and engaging in friendly conversation and social interaction first-hand. And, when saying the city’s name, “Sunnyside,” it makes one smile. That’s what living in small town is all about – knowing your neighbors.
Patrick Shelby for the Sunnyside Sun editorial board. PShelby@sunnysidesun.com
