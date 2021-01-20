We trust our local government officials to fiercely represent the strength of diversity that is Yakima County while upholding community values its residents have voiced to be of upmost concern — protecting the quality of life which has been cultivated by generations of hardworking families throughout the lower valley.
In response to Governor Jay Inslee’s Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery, the Yakima Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) issued another resounding proclamation and stated their direct opposition to use local resources to enforce any element of the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order which went into effect on Monday, January 11.
“Governor Inslee has abused his emergency powers to circumvent the checks and balances provided by the voice of the people through our duly elected representatives. We find Governor Inslee’s actions to be grossly unjust and indefensible in nature as to the crisis in hearts and homes that he has created which far exceeds the negative impact of COVID-19. Through his lone actions, he has destroyed both lives and livelihoods. He has destroyed hope,” the BOCC media release read.
The commissioners pushed back against the governor’s office for a second time to regain control for local management of the pandemic response and to call upon the Legislature to limit the governor’s emergency powers. Their attention once again seemed to be clearly centered on protecting the lives and livelihoods of their constituents, regardless of their political affiliation for being Republican or Democrat.
Commissioners Ron Anderson, LaDon Linde and Amanda McKinney have been vocal about how the governor’s Roadmap to Recovery plan has greatly impacted our local economy, education and spiritual way of life. To imply this issue is all about politics speaks volumes that state officials have failed to hear the will of the people from the 39 counties they were elected to represent.
The BOCC proclamation was a timely message with an immediate warning for pursuing lawful action and calling attention to the critical problem.
“We further state our active pursuit of legal challenges to this flawed regionalized plan and are proactively working with counties across the state to pool resources to that end,” the proclamation said.
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced that based on the governor’s COVID-19 plan, all eight regions will remain in Phase 1 until at least Monday, January 25.
Once again, the blanket of restrictions imposed by state officials appears to reflect a “one style fits all” benchmark approach and the four metric guidelines in place before regions can advance to Phase 2 demonstrates an idealistic standard that is impractical.
There was a time Yakima County had the highest infection rate on the West Coast and the community approach which proved to be successful with the “Mask Up to Open Up” campaign in June, significantly reduced COVID-19 cases. The governor specifically acknowledged the county’s exemplary role in decreasing the virus transmission during one of his weekly health press conferences.
Commissioner Linde reaffirmed the Board’s COVID-19 prevention protocols as they seek to focus on educating citizens as the first and primary option for preventing community transmission.
The proclamation encourages people to continue following health and safety practices for keeping them and their loved ones safe, he said.
There have been a number of approaches to mitigate the virus that have differed from state to state full shutdowns, business closures, mask wearing, and social distance mandates were some of the protocols implemented throughout the U.S. to try to get the pandemic under control.
Now, a recent study out of Stanford University, doi: 10.1111/ECI.13484 and published in the Wiley Online Library on Jan. 5 assesses mandatory stay at home and business closure effects on the spread of COVID-19. The research indicates those highly restrictive and harmful measures may not effectively reduce the spread of the virus as much as we have been led to believe.
Their findings suggest that mandatory lockdowns do not significantly prevent the spread more than personal measures like social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.
“We do not question the role of all public health interventions, or of coordinated communications about the epidemic, but we fail to find an additional benefit of stay-at-home orders and business closures,” the authors concluded.
