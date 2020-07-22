As local health officials clarified Yakima County’s modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan and apparently were able to get back on the same page of the approved “Roadmap to Recovery” after previously announcing we were at Phase 1.5 on July 3 — continues in adding to the rising levels of uncertainty and frustration which continue to plague us all on a daily basis.
Official COVID-19 information being released for public dissemination is changing and being revised constantly and this fluid state of reality appears to be the new normal.
The pandemic has been relentless in disrupting life throughout the lower valley, contributing an overwhelming amount of pressures which have affected individuals and families of all ages.
And for some of us, this elevated anxiety can be difficult to handle at times. Recognizing the effects of the stress the virus is having on residents, the state has launched “Washington Listens,” a support program and phone line to help people manage elevated levels of stress.
According to Director of the Washington State Health Care Authority Sue Birch, the program’s goal is to provide an outlet for people who are not in crisis but need an outlet to manage stress.
With so much turmoil swirling around us, from residents who may have lost their jobs or are unable to work because of non-essential business shutdown to parents trying to navigate the school reopening plans while trying to put food on the table for their children.
People who call the support line will speak with a support specialist and get connected to community resources in their area. The program is confidential and anonymous. Support staff will not ask for names or addresses. A zip code may be requested to help connect those callers with additional services.
The Washington Listens support line is 1-833-681-0211. It is available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. TTY (teletypewriter) devices and language access services are available by using 7-1-1.
Comprehensive Healthcare and School Based Mental Health Therapist at Sunnyside High School Avalon Valencia advocates the importance for being aware of one’s emotions matched with the willingness and ability to engage is a huge strength because there’s a possibility for communicating change at any age.
“Throughout Comprehensive Healthcare, we’re constantly getting access to innovative interventions and training to be able to really meet our communities’ needs, from an accountable and cultural perspective,” Valencia said.
Maintaining mental health is essential to taking charge of this turbulent situation and can make us feel better about ourselves. By setting proactive goals while focusing on personal wellness rather than the negativity encompassing the pandemic can make us stronger in moving life forward in a positive direction, together.
