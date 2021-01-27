Yakima County is now in Phase 1B Tier 1 of Vaccine Distribution following the state’s decision last week to expand vaccine eligibility – those age 65 and those 50 years or older who live in multi-generational households are eligible to receive the vaccine, alongside healthcare workers, first responders and residents and staff in long term care facilities.
This is great news for our senior residents. Unfortunately, the county’s allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine has been extremely limited, and the vaccine delivery system appears to be severely inadequate at this time to handle the public demand.
The Department of Health announced on Tuesday, Jan. 26, the appointment of Dan Laster as Director of the COVID-19 Vaccine Action Command and Coordination System (VACCS) Center to create public-private partnerships. In this role, Mr. Laster will tap into the unique capabilities and resources of the private sector to support vaccination efforts across the state of Washington, the media release stated.
“Getting COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of Washingtonians is a massive undertaking,” Laster said. “In Washington state we have companies that lead the world in technology, distribution, healthcare and more. By creating public-private partnerships that tap their knowledge and resources, we will be able to expedite and improve our vaccination program in an equitable way.”
More great news.
However, shouldn’t officials have evaluated the vaccine delivery system six months ago?
The state has administered over 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as Gov. Jay Inslee said the state is making progress in delivering 45,000 vaccine doses every day. The Washington National Guard is also participating in the effort to vaccinate residents with the COVID-19 vaccine.
Instead of waiting for vaccines to arrive before making appointments, providers should operate on the assumption that more supplies are coming and cancel appointments if necessary, Inslee said.
There should be serious public outrage at having vaccine appointments scheduled and then canceled because there is not an acceptable distribution plan in place.
The Yakima Health District on Tuesday, Jan. 19, began reporting its most updated vaccination numbers on its online COVID-19 data dashboard: https://www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Health officials reported on Tuesday, Jan. 26, local partners have administered the COVID-19 vaccine to 11,082 individuals. 1,988 of those have received their second dose.
These numbers do not include doses that have been administered to staff and residents of long-term care facilities through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
The federal supply of first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines has not expanded significantly, and until it does, mass public clinics are gearing up as much in anticipation as well as in action.
