The rate of speed digital information is being transmitted to and from personal devices and the ability to create and forward materials to others for connected engagement is being accessed and relied upon with great importance as a result of the ever changing COVID-19 environment.
Misinformation can easily be passed on as well, regardless of the intent to mislead. Disinformation is where materials are deliberately produced and shared to mislead or present biased information with a manipulated narrative or facts.
This online trend has been taking place throughout our society in recent years and the ability to differentiate disinformation is proving to be more difficult – blurring of the lines between facts and opinions, making it extremely difficult for readers to recognize different types of information being delivered.
The First Amendment guarantees freedoms concerning religion, expression, assembly, and the right to petition. It forbids Congress from both promoting one religion over others and also restricting an individual’s religious practices. It also guarantees freedom of expression by prohibiting Congress from restricting the press or the rights of individuals to speak freely.
As a result of this cherished freedom, the power to control the spread of misinformation and disinformation online have caused social media companies like Facebook and Twitter to come under fire and have begun taking steps to address the issue.
The challenge for all of us is to clearly understand that line between accurate information which, vetted by credible sources, allows the purging of disinformation while protecting free speech and allowing people to express their opinions and beliefs.
One step that we have taken at the Sunnyside Sun is to note in the published and online story where the information is derived from, who is saying it to be true and reflect their belief of what is being presented as a reliable source of information – it’s imperative as a trusted news organization that we’re not contributing to the problem.
Social media platforms are taking steps in better labeling of false information, making sure that people are aware when they’re seeing information that has been proven false. Anyone can spread disinformation to a consortium of people and beyond in just a click.
The problem is that technology is not inherently good or bad. The internet and social media have positive effects, like the ability to form networks and communities online.
It’s up to all of us recognize those negative consequences of destructive information while not losing our First Amendment right to speak freely while accurately reporting the information as it becomes available.
