Letters to the editor at the Sunnyside Sun are greatly encouraged and genuinely appreciated — when we receive them. A longstanding newspaper tradition and an essential component of our democracy, writing a letter to the editor, is how readers not only express their issues of concern but it’s an effective interaction which strengthens our community.
In our paper, on A4 is the Opinion Page and that’s where letters to the editor, columns, cartoons and an editorial are published. When there are strong issues which may be dividing our community or individual opinions seeking to be voiced — it’s the page you can turn to for political, economic development and social viewpoints with a purpose of empowering debate and fueling action.
News published in the Sunnyside Sun affects all of us and is meant to inspire active conversation. Whether you’re unsettled, intrigued, infuriated or curious, your voice helps to shape lower valley points of view and reportage. Unlike most social-media environments, the opinion page is a civil platform for our readers’ voices to be heard on issues they deem relevant and impassioned about.
Whether you appreciate our work, or you disagree with the coverage, we encourage you to write letters to the editor. Community engagement and conversation is the highest purpose of journalism. Letters can be authored to set the record straight or shed some light on local problems, sharing in the happiness of achievement and confronting life’s daily challenges.
Letter guidelines
Letters must be 300 words or fewer. Letters of up to 500 words will appear only online at sunnysidesun.com.
Writers are limited to two published letters per calendar month and will not be printed in consecutive editions.
Letter writers who disagree with other published letter writers should maintain a civil discourse and address the subject and not the author.
Letters reflect the opinion of the writer. The Sunnyside Sun does not verify or guarantee the accuracy of facts or statements made in letters.
Letters that are libelous, obscene or in poor taste will not be printed. Personal disputes or attacks by name on individuals or businesses will not be printed. Letters which are obvious promotions for a business, products or services will not be printed.
We are excited to hear from you, our neighbors! The following suggestions are collected from a variety of sources to help get you started writing.
Letter submission
Include your name, contact information and address. Only the writer’s name and city is required should questions arise and to verify authorship.
Keep focused on one subject and write clearly on what you decide to say. Begin with a title or headline to stay on track with your thoughts. Relevant facts and personal experiences are extremely important.
Write legibly and in your own words. Letters must be original and can be emailed to news@sunnysidesun.com (use “letter to the editor” in the subject line). They can also be submitted online at www.sunnysidesun.com. On the homepage under the opinion tab, pull down and click on letters to editor. Hand-written or typed letters are also accepted, provided they are readable and can be dropped off at our office or mailed. Deadline for letters is Monday by 5 p.m.
Should your letter be in response to a letter or article published in the Sun, cite the original story by name, date and author.
We seek to uphold Freedom of Speech, Freedom of the Press and every residents’ right to question, challenge or praise the actions or ideas of others in our community or in leadership — that’s our daily goal.
We look forward to receiving your letter and hearing your voice!
Patrick Shelby for the Sunnyside Sun editorial board. PShelby@sunnysidesun.com
