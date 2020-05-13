We are more than one week into Governor Jay Inslee’s phased Smart Start planned approach, which is proceeding with a slow and cautious tactic to reopen the state’s economy while making it clear that he will not sacrifice lives in order to save jobs – using the Washington State Department of Health’s COVID-19 data dashboard data to keep in place or ease Stay Home, Stay Healthy restrictions.
Meanwhile, Inslee has not provided specific numbers he is looking for prior to reducing restrictions and moving forward the plan to getting people back to work. Data has shown earlier efforts to reduce the spread of the disease in other areas of the state have for the most part been successful.
However, in Central Washington it’s a different story.
Presently in Yakima County, COVID-19 rates have been steadily rising since mid-April and those alarming numbers are continuing to trend upward. The dashboard data link is available at https://www.yakimacounty.us/2404/Data-Summary.
According to County Health metrics, in Sunnyside there are 900 to 1,700 cases per 100,000 people, excluding cases in long term care facilities or 9-17 per 1,000. Our town is highlighted in red on the map which has been expanding.
Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – Sunnyside confirmed three patients and two staff members have tested positive for COVID‑19 on Friday, May 8. Yakima Valley School in Selah reported Monday afternoon a new case. The latest outbreak brings the total number of long-term care facilities in the county with cases to 9 out of 11.
The Sunnyside Law and Justice Center, Municipal Jail released information about one inmate and three staff members testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, May 11.
As state counties and representatives remain watchful about the ever-changing data, which is available online at https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus, the public needs to be vigilant and steadfast in their compliance about safety mandates which continue to be in effect.
The Department of Health recognized 10 small counties with a population of less than 75,000 that have not identified a resident with COVID-19 for the past three weeks. These counties met the established criteria back on May 1 and could apply for a WADOH variance to move to Phase two of “Safe Start” before other regions.
Counties at the time included Columbia; Ferry; Garfield; Grays Harbor; Jefferson; Kittitas; Lincoln; Pend Oreille; Skamania; and Wahkiakum. County variance applications are approved or denied by the Secretary of Health.
Twin City Foods, a frozen vegetable plant in Ellensburg (Kittitas County), recorded 34 new cases of COVID-19, which were confirmed since Friday, May 8. Following the outbreak, the county’s application to enter Phase 2 has been placed on hold.
The virus does not discriminate and knows no boundaries as we all must keep our guard up in the ongoing fight to stop the spread of the disease as our economy needs to move forward and get people back to work – taking care of our families goes hand in hand.
According YHD officials, there have been a total of 529 people have recovered from the disease since mid-March, along with 63 deaths.
In the upcoming weeks, our county’s progress will be closely monitored like a benchmark study as other areas of the state prepare to reopen. If safety protocols are lifted too early, it could lead to even more challenging hardship and devasting losses, epidemiological models show.
