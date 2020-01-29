Getting an accurate count on the homelessness epidemic should be stitched onto the fabric of every city and town in Yakima county and this requires our government officials and community leaders to take a leadership role in this social movement.
The Point in Time Survey PIT survey was anonymous, but it did record information such as age, gender, ethnicity of household members, current homeless status, duration of homelessness, and factors contributing to the homelessness.
That crucial information is then used by local agencies to see what services, in addition to housing, are needed to help people regain their independence and become self-sufficient. It’s also a source of how federal funds are allocated and administered.
For the past two-years, the count was performed by an outside group contracted by the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments.
Last year, the Washington State Department of Commerce’s annual Point in Time Survey performed a homeless count on one night in January. The 2019 survey counted 108 homeless people living on the streets in Yakima County, less than half the 228 people counted in the 2018 survey.
The 2019 findings showed a decline in those who are homeless across much of the state, including in Yakima County. But local service providers went on record disputing those findings and did not believe the homelessness issue had improved in the County and lower valley region.
This year, outreach groups were sent out to gather census data from known homeless encampments as well as local service agencies, who also provided information about the known numbers they serve.
Project Homeless Connect (PHC) connected homeless people in Sunnyside, Toppenish and Yakima with community volunteers partnered with city government, non-profits and the private sector to provide a one-stop shop of health and human services for the homeless.
Now this information can be shared to make an impact and influence change in the homelessness crisis, an on-going problem which confronts us all.
Patrick Shelby for the Sunnyside Sun editorial board. PShelby@sunnysidesun.com
