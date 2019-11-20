Attending a city council meeting to address public issues of concerns should result in a sense of accomplishment that the statements expresses are heard and that the matter be noted for possible follow up and community feedback.
And this appears to be happening and becoming the norm at Sunnyside City Hall.
City Manager Martin Casey has been on the job since January, has taken a leadership role by creating an environment of transparency, competency and trust.
Over the past several months, his senior administrative skills have been as he has worked with five city labor bargaining units, each with contracts which came due this year. His professionalism and collaborative style seem to be working.
Casey is nearly complete with overseeing his first Sunnyside budget, adjusting where necessary while working closely with his financial team to make sure real numbers are being used in the construction of the 2020 city financial plan.
A strong example of his get it done approach to bargaining was demonstrated as Casey completed and submitted to the city council a bargaining contract for the community’s professional firefighters last week. The new, three-year contact secured the support of the union and was approved by the city council at their Tuesday, Nov. 12, meeting.
The completed win-win agreement looks to pave the way for creating trust in his ability to establish a workable contract with the police bargaining and other future professional units.
Casey’s work to build the trust in bargaining with the police union should aid in hearing and meeting the future needs of the police union while holding firm to the council’s budget directives.
His cooperative method to the budget challenges was evident at the Nov. 12, city budget public hearing. Casey strived to outline just what the city will be able to do in 2020 and how it will be able to set aside $750,000 for its contingency fund at the end of the year.
Residents will have an opportunity to give input to the budget at the next city council public meeting on Monday, Nov. 25. It’s important for community members to offer their opinions – it is their taxpayer dollars at work, after all.
Demonstrating transparency, professionalism and trustworthiness is key for a public leader. But it is equally imperative to note the city is at the same time, establishing strong financial and professional progress. As Casey navigates the helm with continued support by the council, the city is positioning itself for better days ahead.
Patrick Shelby for the Sunnyside Sun editorial board.
