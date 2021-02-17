Why didn’t Governor Jay Inslee look at our South Central data for new hospitalizations and think something was wrong: the Washington State Department of Health didn’t review the information and see any discrepancy, which prevented the only state region from moving to Phase 2 Thursday, Feb. 11.
The only officials who immediately recognized the data was inaccurate and that here was something wrong in the reporting – were our Yakima County Commissioners and Health District officials.
“That’s why local leadership knows what’s best. Because we have our fingers on the pulse and we’re the ones who are actually looking at our own data,” Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney stated on Tuesday, Jan. 16.
How could Governor Jay Inslee have the same scrutiny and concern for our small county as the people and leaders here in Yakima County possess.
That’s why he needs to utilize our leaders here on the ground to make sure we keep the people safe here, while protect their way of life.
“Densely essential” was the term McKinney used to the Gov. Inslee, “We are more densely essential than any other county in the state,” the commissioner said.
Yakima County should be given accolades for how to mitigate the impacts of the virus while wearing a badge of honor for being a community of such noteworthy honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.