Our way of life in the lower valley has been turned upside down and inside out, creating an environment of uncertainty as we remain focused on the duties at hand – working together and making personal sacrifices to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Data released by the Yakima Health District’s website on April 13, after 8 p.m. was updated to 535 confirmed cases, 23 deaths and 25 patients currently hospitalized.
On Monday at 7 p.m., the state’s count of confirmed cases reached 10,538 with 516 deaths, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Officials have also begun to release demographic information associated with COVID-19, which includes race and ethnicity.
The numbers clearly indicate that we’re advancing forward and making progress in the war at slowing down the disease and gaining control of the outbreak.
The timely actions of state and county officials when they implemented the Stay Home, Stay Healthy orders and social distancing measures, enabled us to better safeguard our families and neighbors during this time of great crisis.
“One ought never to turn one’s back on a threatened danger and try to run away from it. If you do that, you will double the danger. But if you meet it promptly and without flinching, you will reduce the danger by half. Never run away from anything. Never!” – Winston Churchill.
The instability and limited hospital care in our essential communities could have made the already challenging health care problems we face even worse.
Even though there’s less population density in rural areas which help keep transmission rates of the disease down, along with fewer people living across relatively large areas, social distancing is easier to accomplish in theory than in urban regions.
One of the great benefits of living in a small town is that we not only get to know our neighbors but we’re able to be counted upon in providing or requesting a helping hand when needed.
Daily and close interaction with neighbors, extended family members and friends contributes to the high quality of life pursuits we enjoy.
All these little things when added up highlight the colorful brilliance of country living and the importance of safeguarding this rustic way of life – realizing the courage to stand triumphantly strong as we get through this together.
Compared to most westside areas, rural communities typically have less of most everything when it comes to healthcare – fewer providers, physicians, nurses, resources and clinics – less novel coronavirus test kits and personal protective equipment is a cast-iron certainty.
Nevertheless, the strategic efforts carried out by small town folks have made an impact and the fight to win the battle rages on – not without sacrifice.
In the Lower Yakima Valley, we’re also in a high-risk category – economically speaking – making us very susceptible to COVID-19.
Lower incomes as compared to our urban counterparts, make us less able to quickly self-isolate or self-quarantine.
Rural area jobs in agriculture, transportation, service, retail and hospitality sectors have limited or no paid time off, making them almost impossible to do from home using computer conferencing technologies or broadband internet capabilities.
Some of these jobs have been classified as high-priority workforce employees. Staying healthy while helping to take care of not only their family and loved ones, but for us all – remains the moral resolve of blue-collar workers and frontline personnel during this global emergency.
We still have a long road of recovery ahead of us however, we’re making progress and the sacrifices made by all will empower us to boldly move life forward, one step at a time.
