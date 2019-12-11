When people voice their complaints about the voting process or how one vote doesn’t make a difference, they should take a second look at the recent Yakima County city council races - three of those elections were too close to call; requiring a recount, while two of them were separated by only one ballot.
The Sunnyside city council election provided a dramatic, first-hand account of not only the importance of each vote, but for properly completing the ballot, in order to make it officially count.
There were 60 ballots cast or almost 18% which did not reflect in the total reported votes – they did not count.
Each of the 1,079 ballots cast for either candidate was significant.
There were 48 ballots rejected due to the inability to voting for anyone of the candidates.
11 ballot signatures were contested or not signed acceptably.
One ballot was rejected because it had an over vote for both candidates.
Two write-in votes were cast in the at-large position for Position number 5.
Following the recount, only one vote still separated the candidates. And that single ballot was good enough for victory.
This local election was a great reminder for everyone in making sure their ballots are completed correctly. Ensuring each vote cast counts and reflects the voice of the people.
We’ve all heard how every vote counts, and for Sunnyside residents the importance of exercising their right to vote, but it also comes with the individual responsibility to ensure the ballot is not rejected – a lesson for all of us to learn as we look forward to participating in the democratic process.
Patrick Shelby for the Sunnyside Sun editorial board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.