Once the Sunnyside School District announced that due to a high number of staff absences, hybrid learning for pre-school through eighth grade was canceled for Monday, Dec. 7, on the 79th Anniversary of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
Dec. 7 commemorates the day when Japanese forces launched a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, bringing the U.S. into World War II, and has now failed to be remembered before young and impressionable students.
The reality of that symbolic truth cannot and should not be overlooked –public education is the strength in which America’s freedoms are taught and passed down to generations of school children.
Our veterans made the ultimate sacrifice, and they should never be forgotten.
The volatile issue at hand regarding the plight teachers appear to have comes down to two main points: one, the hybrid scheduling is confusing, inconsistent, and more difficult for teachers to connect with their students and two, the violation of their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) contract.
Teachers have voiced their feelings of being disrespected by the board and some community members for wanting to take the “easy way out,” as Michelle Perry put it in the Nov. 30 meeting.
Perry addressed and clarified her meaning as an anxiety that students will regress if they are removed from hybrid learning.
The rising emotion fueled teachers to speak out and provide anecdotes of how they spend their own personal money to provide for their students, how they worry about children daily, but most of all, they worry about bringing the virus home to their own family.
On the other side of the discussion, those who have spoken out to keep children learning in the hybrid classroom learning environment are being chastised for their harsh words while in the same breath, embodied the same vitriolic use of words as a weapon to wound.
These polarizing opinions are being used to divide a community which realizes the importance of education and the quality of life standards they represent to our youth.
As was presented by Harrison Middle School Teacher Caitlin Smith at last week’s school board meeting, a re-evaluation of the current learning model should have been struck if COVID-19 cases reached 125 per 100,000 residents.
However, as of Nov. 30, the Yakima Valley hit 371 per 100,000 confirmed cases.
Are we setting up our students for an education they can grow from if we dishonor the veterans that have stood tall to protect America’s freedoms or should we be teaching our youth about our unity to safeguard and move democracy forward, together?
