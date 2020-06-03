The social, emotional and financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic which continue to place stressful influences upon community residents’ well-being are raising awareness for mental healthcare and growing support for more services in the lower valley.
And now with the inexcusable and violent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Friday, May 29, as he begged for help has evoked both our rage and frustration at racism and bigotry, which continues to plague our society with mass protests and riots that have ensued across the country.
Doctor, President and CEO of Comprehensive Healthcare Jody Daly reports in the coming months, there will be an increased need for mental health services because of the implications that COVID-19 has had on our communities.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five individuals will be diagnosed with a mental health disorder in their lifetime. In Washington state, that number reflects one in four. An alarming statistic provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, only half of people with a mental illness seek and receive treatment.
The agency assesses whether state and federal initiatives are impacting the mental health of our communities and show our state is ranked at 46 out of 51. This means that the state has a high occurrence of mental illness and lower rate of access to care.
This year, Mental Health of America in conjunction with the National Alliance on Mental Illness’ (NAMI) You Are Not Alone campaign focuses on the power of connection for those affected by mental illness. Comprehensive Healthcare, an Eastern Wash. nonprofit organization, supports the national program and wants everyone to know that they are not alone.
And now more than ever, in these uncertain times, it is important for the mental health movement to come together. The You Are Not Alone campaign focuses on the power of connection for those affected by mental illness to reduce stigma, inspire, and educate others.
Collectively, we can make a positive impact on the people in the lower valley who are struggling and feeling particularly alone given the current situation of social isolation and physical distancing. The time is now to be proactive and prepare for that surge in demand for services what will most likely include an outbreak of grief, depression and anxiety disorders.
