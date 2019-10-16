Mabton High School teacher Sarah Clouse and her students are discussing and learning about Current World Problems this quarter. As part of their classroom program, groups of students have teamed up and opted to write a shared opinion letter for publication – to provide their strong voice on subjects which inspire thoughts and ideas within the lower valley.
This week in the Sunnyside Sun on our Opinion Page, we are proud to feature community engagement from readers which reflect a diverse viewpoint of ideas, expressed by those who elect their voices to be heard – to make a difference in their community.
When there are strong issues which may be dividing our community or individual opinions seeking to be voiced – this is the page you can turn to for political, economic development and social viewpoints with a purpose of empowering debate and fueling action.
The wide range of voices of all ages on this page, helps to shape points of view and reportage. The Opinion Page is the heartbeat of every newspaper.
Our A4 is a civil and protected platform for our readers’ voices to be heard on issues they deem relevant and impassioned about. It’s not about gathering analytical data or clicks to be used for marketing information.
Your submitted content matters in the lives of others. We are thrilled to see and are excited to read commentaries authored by readers choosing to participate in communicating with their neighbors. This brand of interaction unites people and strengthens all of us with tolerance, insight and activism.
Not only do we hope you read with interest, but we look forward to your response about what is communicated on this and every page throughout the paper.
The way to recognize these Mabton students for their informed work is to read what they have to say – to comment on their ideas expressed by writing a Letter to the Editor and referencing their work in your submission.
Let’s follow their example and begin communicating with one another to be the change we all seek or aspire to be – it’s never to late to start.
Patrick Shelby for the Sunnyside Sun editorial board.
