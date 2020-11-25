Yakima Health officials report the county is moving into its second wave of COVID-19 and over the past week, virus cases have doubled, while hospitalization rates continue to rise.
We were warned early on in the pandemic about the possibility of a resurgence and now it’s here.
Once again, this is the time to demonstrate our united resolve and unwavering spirit to make a positive difference – the ability to confront and overcome obstacles is a way of life which add to our shared quality of life brand in the lower valley.
In these close-knit communities, residents, neighbors, and families have been consistently recognized for achieving what appeared to be an unsurmountable goal: successfully dropping COVID-19 disease activity after having one of the highest COVID-19 transmission rates in the country.
As the holiday season commences and winter temperatures drop throughout the valley, health representatives are concerned that people are more likely to participate in higher risk indoor activities without masks on and in close proximity, adding to the outbreak activity.
Starting at 12:01 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17, indoor social gatherings with people from outside the household were prohibited unless the guests have quarantined for 14 days or they have quarantined for seven days, receiving a negative test result 48 hours before the event. These new safeguards will be in effect until Dec. 14.
The increase in COVID‑19 through the communities will also contribute in outbreaks at congregative living facilities which were observed earlier in the spring at long-term care facilities, jails, and temporary housing facilities.
On Nov. 17, the Yakima Health District Disease Investigation Team conducted a site visit to Summitview Healthcare Center in Yakima where 50 cases of COVID-19 were reported: 27 among staff and 23 among residents. As a result of the outbreak, there have been 4 deaths among residents.
“There is still time to stop this trajectory and ensure it doesn’t reach more of our vulnerable community members, our high-risk family members and neighbors. We know from our prior success that if we all follow the recommendations, we will see a drop in COVID-19 activity.” Health Officer of Yakima County Dr. Teresa Everson said in a media release.
Yakima Health District Executive Director Andre Fresco expressed, “Our sincere condolences go out to community members who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19. These losses are deeply felt by our entire community. We must continue to think of each other and work diligently to ensure COVID-19 disease activity in our community declines.”
Decisions that we can all commit to making include: staying at home as much as possible, eliminating unnecessary contact with those outside of your household, wearing a mask whenever in close proximity to those who do not live with you, washing hands frequently and sanitizing surfaces frequently.
Additionally, community members must also actively engage in the case investigation process and get tested as soon as they have symptoms or think they have been exposed to COVID-19.
With the insecurities we’re experiencing due to the pandemic and the holiday season in full swing, it’s our time to happily cheer on each other and embrace what we are most grateful for, even if we are celebrating apart – the gift of life.
