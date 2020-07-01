As school districts across the lower valley begin developing school reopening plans through the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction’s (OSPI), the Department of Health, and the Department of Labor and Industry – the most important part will include the public’s involvement, which is vital to the success in restarting campuses and extracurricular activities.
Parents’ role in overseeing their children’s education after schools closed on March 13 due to COVID-19 changed significantly. In fact, they dramatically exploded with all the Pomp and Circumstance of a traditional July Fourth firework show, which this year is cancelled due to Yakima County still being in Phase 1.
Community participation for crafting plans needs to move quickly as school administrators seek to obtain agency approvals and time to readjust plans if necessary, two weeks before school is scheduled to start. The time to get involved is of the essence.
There are safeguards about Personal Protective Equipment and social distancing space requirements which have already been mandated by OSPI — leaving no room for discussion about individualism and personal freedoms — health and safety requirements are the immediate and overriding priorities.
From riding the school bus while making sure students are using hand sanitizer to stock their classrooms with cleaning supplies, there’s not much time to plan, particularly when you don’t know what to plan for, is the formidable challenges school districts will confront over the next two months.
The public must get involved in the process and take control in crafting a hybrid plan that is fluid. As the nature of the virus keeps changing, so do plans for what reopening schools will look like. Everyone will need to be flexible while we’re moving forward together in a positive direction.
Those strategies could also quickly change as campuses reopen. Look at what is going on across the country as states reopen with some having to pause as confirmed cases rise once again.
The idea that there will be many options school districts will consider was considerably stressed and now more than ever, parents need to become involved.
While the online learning module grading was lenient, Sunnyside School District Superintendent Kevin McKay stated that was because of the emergency aspect of the program. When fall rolls around, the Continuous Learning 2.0 model will be more like traditional grading and attendance — or lack thereof — will also be considered and truancy will be applied.
At the start of McKay’s community forum on Monday evening — which is available for viewing on the School District’s Facebook page — he addressed the students, parents, and staff members for finishing the 2020 school year strong.
There was a definite disappointment in McKay voice as he expressed regret on behalf of the Class of 2020 who could not have the graduation they deserved nor the one the district had originally planned.
All that we have endured and all that we have learned in this time ultimately ignites with red glare and booming certainty — we cannot let our students of 2021 down and we cannot have a repeat of 2020.
There are surveys on lower valley school district websites for families and students to voice their opinion on the spring term as well. Now is the time to raise our voices to help shape a better year for our students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.