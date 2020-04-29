Restarting the economy after shutting it down almost overnight is going to be more of a challenge – an extremely complicated and gradual process, which is urgently required to kickstart our reopening activities for driving us to move onward in a positive and safe direction.
What happens next is anyone’s best guess. Governor Jay Inslee, politicians, and public health experts have been debating over when, and under what circumstances, to allow businesses to begin reopening and putting Washingtonians back to work.
Another question facing everyone is — how? And that is what is going to be complicated. There is no absolute answer, however proceeding with caution from the lessons in which we have experienced over the past few months should help guide and unite our states, thereby creating a shared plan.
The restart has begun in certain states and there are industries opening earlier than others, which seem to add to the COVID-19 mayhem. As we have gained first-hand knowledge about the lack of N95 masks and personal protective equipment in our national supply chain, it is safe to say our state economies share a connection.
As we listen to our government leaders, those dynamics don’t necessarily align with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the lead member of the Trump Administration’s White House Coronavirus Task Force and is widely recognized as one of the world’s leading experts on infectious diseases.
Scientists warn that with only a fraction of our population tested, it would be dangerously premature and gravely irresponsible to drop our defenses against a still escalating pandemic.
No one knows what lies ahead, but one thing is certain – we must continue to face this pandemic head on and together – maintaining an optimistic and healthy plan for a phased reopening of the economy, with restrictions easing as states meet public health bench marks.
We can’t afford to reopen our economies too quickly, or without the right precautions in place, which could lead to a renewed outbreak, with dire consequences for both safety and the economy.
