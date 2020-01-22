Constructing brand new buildings and facilities is only a part of the learning equation for a thriving school district. Having a sound and varied curriculum, along with a safe environment is the other half.
Keeping students engaged, on campus and in the classroom is a year-round job, one the Sunnyside community actively supports.
On Feb. 11, District voters will have the opportunity to vote for a replacement levy to continue and expand the district’s educational programs not covered by state funds. This levy is a renewal of the existing levy, which expires at the end of 2020.
As Superintendent Scott McKay is fond of saying, levies are for learning and bonds are for building.
The levy tax rate is the same at $1.59 per $1,000 assessed property value, a number that is reached in order to justify the district’s request for equalization dollars.
The School Board knows full well by requesting taxpayers to vote for the levy, which comes on the heels of the 2019 bond passage, is a big undertaking, but an essential one.
Officials say the levy is necessary to allow the District to go beyond the minimum funding provided by the state. The levy allows the district to seek equalization funds which more than doubles the revenues needed to enhance school programs.
For example, the state pays for one school nurse per District. But with more than 6,000 students, obviously one nurse is not enough. The levy funds also increases campus security, expands educational opportunities, after school tutoring, students support in the guise of counselors, up-to-date technology and, of course, additional curriculum and instruction.
The levy dollars allows the District to leverage the local tax funds to bring more money into the District at no cost to the local property owners.
The concept is easier to understand than the exact calculations, but the bottom line is how these funds will make for more educational options and a safer environment for Sunnyside students, which in turn benefits us all.
Patrick Shelby for the Sunnyside Sun editorial board.
