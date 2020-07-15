Lower Yakima Valley parents along with community members, school district and health officials are swiftly working together and developing a fluid and cautionary plan for reopening K-12 school this fall.
In Sunnyside, they’re looking at a hybrid plan which would include students attending part-time on campus instruction combined with remote online learning – keeping students and their teachers’ health as the primary focus of concern.
As many states are presently encountering a spike in confirmed COVID‑19 cases and school districts confront funding and budgetary issues while balancing health and safety issues, should exercise their own safety precautions and not use school campuses, students and teachers as a political game.
Families across the valley are evaluating their own health measures about whether to send children back to school during this chaotic time of ever-changing reopening plans. There is not one standard plan which fits all. The strategy should be a hyper-local approach that best represents each district, no matter their geographic or financial conditions.
Over the past couple of weeks, the reopening of schools’ issue is becoming increasingly political, with President Donald Trump and state officials weighing in and sometimes in conflict with published health guidance.
We’re all trying to stay up to date on the virus safeguards and guidelines. Scientists are learning more about the disease and the short-and long-term effects it has on children as well as adults. The rising Yakima County case numbers combined with hospitalization rates have proven to be a leading indicator for local leaders to enforce a change in their plans when the situation demands it.
There are many questions being raised and quite frankly, some of them can’t be definitely answered at this time. One of the most pressing inquiries is how susceptible children are to the virus and how easily they can transmit it to adults. Many schools might not have the money to truly accommodate social distancing and cleaning guidelines to fully reopen.
The American Academy of Pediatrics had also been calling for the full resumption of in-person classes, but last week its president, Dr. Sally Goza, clarified that states with surging cases of COVID-19, the pulmonary disease caused by coronavirus, should modify their plans based on those case numbers.
The organization issued a new statement last week. “Returning to school is important for the healthy development and well-being of children, but we must pursue re-opening in a way that is safe for all students, teachers and staff. Science should drive decision-making on safely reopening schools.”
There is another side of the discussion for students returning to school – parents can’t afford to stay home or lose their job and their insurance. Many parents depend on a consistent school schedule to arrange and implement their individual work plan.
School districts are in a difficult position and unfortunately, will be unable to make everyone happy and that’s why reopening plans must be fluid with officials ready to implement change as our confirmed COVID-19 cases remain troublesome, which is not an environment conducive for students and teachers to thrive in.
