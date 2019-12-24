This holiday season has Republican and Democrat legislators from Washington, D.C. to Washington state addressing what constitutes articles for abuse of power and obstruction of justice, and as they battle out the unfolding political drama on Capitol Hill, which will resume after the New Year – here in the lower valley, the ongoing argument about open and accountable government was finally adopted on the Thursday, December 19 declaration by the state Supreme Court ruling that legislators are subject to the state Public Records Act.
In a 7-2 ruling, justices rejected lawmakers’ assertion that they are not required to turn over daily schedules, emails, text messages and other materials related to their work. Lawmakers have long said they are not subject to the law that applies to officials across the state, from school board members and county commissioners to agency heads.
The Supreme Court affirmed a Thurston County Superior Court judge’s ruling in January 2018 that found while the offices of individual lawmakers are subject to the Public Records Act, but partially exempting House and Senate administrative offices, were joined by Justices Mary Fairhurst, Charles Wiggins and Barbara Madsen.
Justice Debra Stephen, joined by Mary Yu and Charles Johnson, favored a more expansive judgement that would also have classified the Legislature’s administrative offices as state agencies fully subject to the records act.
The Legislature has made a series of changes to the law during the long running dispute and lawyers for the House and Senate have regularly cited a 1995 revision to a 1971 definition of legislative records in their denials. The House and Senate currently release limited records, including travel, and payroll records and reports to the Legislature.
Following the 2018 Superior Court decision, lawmakers quickly passed a bill that retroactively exempted them from the law but would have allowed for more limited legislative disclosure for things like daily calendars and correspondence with lobbyists.
After a public outcry, Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee vetoed the measure.
Two private law firms and their attorneys for the Legislature, which normally would be represented by the attorney general’s office, argued that changes made in 2005 and 2007 — when the public-records act’s language and definitions were incorporated into a statute separate from the campaign-finance portions of the original initiative — definitively removed lawmakers from disclosure requirements.
Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling upheld a lower-court decision reaffirming that lawmakers are not exempt from the state’s 1972 voter approved Public Records Act – the bell for a more public accessible government rang loud with cheer as we all should be looking forward to knowing what our legislators are doing and to stop them from resisting the will of the people!
Patrick Shelby for the Sunnyside Sun editorial board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.