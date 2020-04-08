It’s hard not to become anxious as we all work our way through the current coronavirus-induced Stay Home, Stay Healthy orders, now coupled with the latest school closure mandate recently issued by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Determining who the priority workplace employees are and how they are impacted becomes more concerning every day as they uphold the front lines and services industries.
We’ve all had to adjust to a new lifestyle of not seeing friends and family whenever we like. Even shopping has become an exercise in strategic timing and, of course, an occasion for more social distancing.
Thankfully, grocery stores and pharmacies have helped by denoting six-foot markers, rearranging check-out counters to protect both workers and shoppers.
We’re all exhibiting some form of anxiety as we hear about more people in our communities are being tested positive for COVID-19. We question and worry who will be next?
The most at risk are pregnant women, people over 60 and those with underlying health conditions. Also remember that those working in the health community are considered at major risk, as they tire from long hours working with those already infected.
There is encouraging news in these coronavirus pandemic days. We now have more screening sites open to us and more testing is being made available at hospitals, clinics and even at the SunDome.
If we exhibit the symptoms, we can seek reassurance by calling our family physicians or nurses first. We can check the Yakima Health District guidelines and health updates.
Cities, schools, hospitals and medical clinics are all offering more detailed links and list directions for updated information at the Washington State Department of Health website.
During interviews for this week’s COVID-19 stories, a local health provider had a simple suggestion for everyone – residences should have a working thermometer in the first aid box.
Document symptoms – fever, coughs, or difficulty breathing, before even talking with your physician, which will also help to alleviate fears while slowing and eventually preventing the spread of this disease.
Do take social distancing seriously, do wash and sanitize yourself frequently and wear cloth face masks when interacting with others in public.
So please — stay home, stay healthy and, above all, try to remain calm.
Patrick Shelby for the Sunnyside Sun editorial board. PShelby@sunnysidesun.com
