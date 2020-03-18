Instead of obsessing over how many rolls of toilet paper we need to have on hand to carry out normal bathroom operations or compulsive impulse shopping at the grocery store, our immediate focus should be clearly on slowing down the spread of the COVID-19 disease and conducting social distancing.
A fact which most of us can agree upon is that we have a limited health care system, and the coronavirus is spreading very quickly right now. We need to slow it down so there’s time to deal with new cases — there’s not nearly enough test kits available to diagnose the disease.
There is a lot about the virus we don’t know, but most of us know now it’s transmitted via close contact and by surface contamination. We’ve started washing our hands quite frequently. In addition to the standard practice of washing after using the bathroom and before eating, hand sanitizer has been a recommended practice to compliment in killing the threat of the virus.
COVID-19 symptoms can result in coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing and fever. The infection can also cause pneumonia, kidney failure and in the most serious cases, death.
Because this coronavirus is new, there is no vaccination against it. Health organizations report it could be as long as a year before a COVID-19 vaccination is produced. Experts also fear it may be spreading faster than the flu.
Face masks should not be worn by the healthy public right now unless you are the person who is sick and you’re on your way to a healthcare facility.
The mask’s function is to prevent saliva from flying out of your mouth and landing on things when you cough or sneeze. Small amounts of liquid caught inside the mask instead. If you are the person who is sick and not on the way to the doctor, go home. Allow the people who really need them to perform their healthcare duties to have the masks. Like doctors, nurses and people who are sick.
As health and government officials have implemented “social distancing” a mainstream term being used which means keeping people apart from one another — preferably 6 feet apart and sanitizing shared objects.
On Sunday, March 15, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee ordered all restaurants, bars, entertainment and recreational facilities to temporary close as of Tuesday, March 17. The governor also revised his ban on events to prohibit gatherings of 50 or more people from the previous 250 size limit.
People should avoid large gatherings of 10 or more, and if you start to feel even a little bit sick within two to 14 days, you should self-isolate immediately.
This public health strategy is the next line of defense, and its implementation is what has caused our schools, churches, restaurants, bars, entertainment businesses, recreation facilities, community, business and large assemblies to temporarily close.
All these safeguards quickly fell into place with little or no time for people to prepare for this COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of Friday, March 13, families were suddenly having to figure out how to help their kids learn at home until Monday, April 27, when area elementary, middle and high schools are expected to reopen — this is an unprecedented time that requires solid strength of character.
As we all work to slow down the spread of this viral disease, our primary concern should now be on lower valley elementary, middle and high school students, and those relying on schools for food and health services while their parents are at work.
School administrators are working on plans and options to implement lesson plans via teleconferencing, along with assisting families with remote education which includes technical instruction and offline resources for facilitating learning at home.
Those students may also face significant challenges in setting up a school-like environment with computers, internet access, quiet spaces to work and hands-on support — to keep them learning while they’re confined to home for the next six weeks.
Even on regular school days, most teachers expect parents and family members to be supportive of their efforts in helping children learn outside the classroom.
One of the lessons which we must teach children during this time is not to panic and support one another by helping those who may truly need that last roll of toilet paper or a loaf of bread on the shelf.
We’re all experiencing and navigating uncharted waters as part of this pandemic, yet, it’s how we conduct ourselves that will make a positive difference as we move forward to a healthy tomorrow.
