As the holiday season is upon us, an assortment of colorful glowing ornaments beaming throughout the lower valley’s wintery and foggy landscape keeps the festive spirit alive for everyone to enjoy – with this in mind, remember to use and turn on your vehicle’s headlights at any time when conditions appear to be less than ideal for not only seeing beyond the steering wheel, but in order to be seen by other people and vehicles.
The purpose of having your light on during the day is so other drivers can see you from twice as far away, compared to driving with your lights off, AAA reports.
According to the State of Washington Department of Licensing driver’s manual: on rainy, snowy, or foggy days, weather can make it difficult for other drivers to see your vehicle. In these conditions, headlights make your vehicle easier to see. Remember, if you turn on your wipers, turn on your headlights.
The manual states to turn on your headlights when it begins to get dark. Even if you turn them on a little early, you will help other drivers see you. Whenever driving and lights are necessary, use your headlights. When driving away from a rising or setting sun, turn on your headlights. Drivers coming toward you may have trouble seeing your vehicle.
Headlights as well as Daytime running lights (DRLs) are an effective way to reduce your risk of being involved in a crash, particularly head-on collisions during the daytime. Headlights reduce your risks of daytime rear-end collisions. If your taillights are lit up, you’re less likely to be rear-ended. Most DRLs don’t activate the taillights, so this is a headlight-specific advantage.
DRLs keep you from driving at dawn, dusk, night and in poor weather without lights. This is a DRL-specific advantage, although it also exists in vehicles with auto headlights.
If your vehicle doesn’t come with DRLs, you can get the same effect, and often a better one, by running your low-beams all day long. Low beams are often brighter than DRLs, which gives you an additional visibility benefit, in terms of your ability to be seen, while driving during the day time.
‘Tis the season to greet others with an illuminating smile while expressing a resounding “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Holidays” or in straight-forward terms turn on your headlights or vehicle’s daytime running lights and enjoy a safe and joyful commute wherever your travels lead – Happy Christmas!
Patrick Shelby for the Sunnyside Sun editorial board.
