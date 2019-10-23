2019 Voter’s Ballots and Pamphlets arrived in mailboxes this week. At the Sunnyside Post Office, the 128-page pamphlets, transcribed in both English and Spanish, were stacked upon tables next to recycle bins — they were unable to fit inside the blue containers usually reserved for junk mail or unwanted correspondence.
We live in a digital age where an enormous amount of rich and colorful information is available on devices which are seamlessly connected to the world wide web. Our demand for faster, newer, better multimedia materials is always growing.
However, the Voters’ Pamphlets covering the tabletops at the post office tell another story and probably demonstrates that sometimes, there may be “too much information” or as more commonly identified as “TMI.”
Upon seeing this and other real-world examples which should not be ignored and do arise into mainstream consciousness, there appears to be real limits to the volume of information a typical person can comprehend or apply.
We should question the strategic value and origination of large amounts of data saturating media networks that don’t necessarily enrich our lives or empower us to make correct choices. Rather, it overloads our capacities and may cause people to choose not to participate.
However, these information-driven tactics — that more information must be better — is incorrect.
There are times and places when more information can make a positive difference. But when it comes to voter decision-making and the value of information, one would rationally think more could be worse.
It’s when voters have too much information and over-think things that they become overwhelmed and disconnected at the ballot box. Candidates and issues become difficult to evaluate with discerning judgement.
Washington State Elections didn’t assemble this publication to lead voters astray. It is not in the interest of any campaign to encourage their own supporters and likely voters to make decisions this way or even worse, not to vote at all.
Patrick Shelby for the Sunnyside Sun editorial board.
