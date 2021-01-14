The U.S. Capitol stands as one the country’s most iconic buildings which represents our democracy has been tarnished after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters who were provoked by a rousing speech he had given earlier and is now where five people died, several police officers were injured, and dozens have been arrested.
The riots smashed windows, trashed offices and occupied House and Senate chambers in one of the most jarring displays of insurrection in our nation’s history.
Pictures and videos of the aftermath showed broken windows and vandalized offices but more importantly, they represent a disregard for our American values, for the democracy that has been instilled by the sacrifices made from multi-generations of veterans.
The Justice Department will pursue at least 55 criminal cases against the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol last week, and may also charge anyone who played a role in inciting the violence according to Michael Sherwin, the top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C.
“Like all Americans I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem,” President Trump said in a brief video message, days before the end of his one-term presidency as the country prepares for transition of office.
He said that the rioters “who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy.”
“To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country,” he added. “To those who broke the law, you will pay.”
Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-Sunnyside) said of the event, “You know me, I’m a very strong Republican, and I’ve worked with this administration to accomplish things for our nation, our valley, but he didn’t even try to temper his remarks. I’m very disappointed in him.”
Those remarks are in stark contrast to the messages he gave his supporters prior to them terrorizing the Capitol, as he accused Vice President Mike Pence of disloyalty, falsely insisted that the election was stolen from them, and expressed no urgency to condemn the violence in their wake, instead telling them he “loves” them and that they “are special”.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has isolated us and sometimes divided us, now more than ever, we need to be united. If this pandemic has taught us anything, it is that we’re in this together.
“We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.