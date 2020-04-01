Social distancing rules are the present-day reality in which we all live — from the lower valley to the west side, assimilating to the Stay Home order by only going out for essential groceries at the Safeway or Walmart.
Trying to adjust to this new environment is difficult. Nonetheless, there’s a societal moral responsibility which unites us all — protecting others.
As we take care of our families, we must help our neighbors and others feeling overwhelmed by the coronavirus unrest. We also must join to prevent the pandemic from spreading — increasingly threatening the rural lifestyle we’re proud to call home.
We’re in this together.
And on the morning of Friday, March 27, immediate calls of concerns regarding employees, their coworkers and family members from Toppenish Agri Beef were received by The Sunnyside Sun, reinforcing this enduring pledge.
The callers didn’t know where else to turn for credible and timely answers to their questions about the second Yakima County related COVID-19 death and potential work-place exposure.
There was unconfirmed information being delivered and exchanged between employees, causing them to be alarmed about their health and their families’ well-being.
It is our job as journalists to ask the questions. We identify ourselves and the paper we represent. We don’t trick people into talking to us. We strive to be upfront, creditable reporters seeking answers that will inform our readers of facts they need to understand this ever-changing environment.
The Sunnyside Sun must get the information right.
We work with reliable sources and we work to tell every story as clearly as we are able.
That is the Sunnyside Sun’s unwavering commitment.
We recommit ourselves every day to empower our readers with relevant information.
Our role as a weekly newspaper and online multimedia outlet during this challenging time is why we believe in community journalism.
We’re passionate about reporting and writing stories which have a balanced viewpoint to make a positive difference in our community.
Local news which strikes close to home, connecting community issues and events with those willing to share their stories among neighbors and friends – conveying diverse and intellectual information to the forefront while providing a cultural spirit of principled debate.
Community journalism brings our community together and this responsibility delivers a discerning effect on the towns that make up the lower valley as we strive daily to preserve and reinvigorate it at a time when this is needed most.
It is what we do, and it is who we are.
