As Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross and Deputy Auditor Vince Malzahn opened up the Election Ballot Box at the U.S. Post Office parking lot in Sunnyside, Tuesday morning, the number of returned ballots was an impressive reminder of how we cherish our democracy, along with the men and women of the armed forces who safeguard those freedoms.
The right to vote is the foundation of any democracy. Chief Justice Earl Warren, for example, wrote in Reynolds v. Sims, 377 U.S. 533, 555 (1964): “The right to vote freely for the candidate of one’s choice is of the essence of a democratic society, and any restrictions on that right strike at the heart of representative government...
“Undoubtedly, the right of suffrage is a fundamental matter in a free and democratic society. Especially since the right to exercise the franchise in a free and unimpaired manner is preservative of other basic civil and political rights, any alleged infringement of the right of citizens to vote must be carefully and meticulously scrutinized.”
There are slightly more than 127,000 registered voters in Yakima County. As of Monday, more than 75,000 have been returned which was almost 60 percent of the total ballots issued.
When county officials were securing the boxes of ballots, Raul and Ruth Rodriguez of Sunnyside drove up and turned in their ballots. Before leaving the parking lot, the couple spoke about the importance of voting and how the Electoral College has become a topic of heated debate for people of all ages.
“I never really thought much about the Electoral College when I learned about the voting process and began casting my vote,” recalled Ruth.
“You would think it would be decided by the popular vote and not the Electoral College,” Raul expressed.
The conversation turned to the youth voters in our country which the Rodriguez’s spoke about their kids and how they have been trying to get them out there and become involved in the voting process. They indicated their kids are not too enthused about the voting system and remain hopeful at some point when they’re older, will exercise their democratic right.
The first week of November is here and then followed by Veterans’ Day on November 11, is democracy in action and everyone needs to get out there and take part – uphold America’s freedoms and traditions while embracing the flag and the meaning of sacrifice.
Voting is an American principle and a basic democratic right that should be protected, promoted, and practiced. Many people are surprised to learn that the U.S. Constitution provides no explicit right to vote. This leaves voting rights vulnerable to the whims of politicians and their respected parties.
In Yakima County, voters proudly exercised their right to be heard and on Veterans’ Day, make sure our armed forces personnel know we support and value their patriotism with an appreciative acknowledgement of the service which continues to benefit us all.
