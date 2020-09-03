The start for the 2020-21 school year seems to be on everyone’s mind – even those who have not been in a classroom for years, either as a student or volunteer.
Everybody appears to have an opinion about how the youth of today will be able to learn in an online environment while parents work and will teachers be effective in establishing a remote connection with students, inspiring them to actively engage and continue their academic pursuits.
These questions weigh heavily on the minds of parents, educators and concerned community members residing throughout the lower valley.
Many students struggled through the spring to access the most basic remote learning opportunities, some dealing without home internet service while area schools were able to roll out Chromebooks and laptops provided by their campus.
Fall reopening plans in Yakima County are proceeding with a similar and cautious approach. Most of the Yakima Valley school districts have started the year with entirely remote learning. That means many of the students who are most likely to need the academic, social, and emotional support of in-person instruction won’t receive it.
Private schools like Sunnyside Christian have commenced the fall reopening of school with in-person learning. Because they have an advantage of small class sizes combined with a large indoor and outdoor spaces, which make social distancing easier and more accessible.
Another issue confronting the virtual back-to-school experience is the growing divide among young and impressionable students from disconnecting with school altogether.
There’s the possibility of a real educational divide between students learning remotely and those attending in person instruction.
Almost everyone believes that on-campus schooling is better for kids than distance learning, provided it can be done safely. The challenges of this school year could disproportionately affect rural area families who work in an agriculture-based industry and can’t easily help their children learn at home.
To better their chances at an equitable education, we must get them back in the classroom and to do that, we must remain vigilant in our usage of protective face coverings, cleanliness, and social distancing safeguards.
Lower valley students have proved to be resilient and optimistic. They are a shining example to how we must be as well – their continuing education relies on our ability for remaining steadfast in our resolve to lower COVID-19 cases even further and reach the goal of 25 cases per 100,000, which will get students back in the classroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.