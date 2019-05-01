This weekend is probably the busiest of the year for Sunnyside.
With two major events taking place, and a spattering of smaller ones in surrounding communities, there’s going to be a lot of people.
Cinco de Mayo is a fun celebration, filled with color and flavor.
There’s so much to enjoy from carnival rides to food, Charros to musical entertainment.
The other major event, Northwest Nitro Nationals Pro Hillclimb, is another family-friendly event that brings the crowds.
It is perfect for those who love watching adrenaline junkies challenge themselves and their motorcycles.
Watching the action through a camera lens often reminds me there are truly crazy people in this world… and that’s okay.
Coming down from the hill each year, however, I have seen a lot of litter left over from the festivities downtown.
As much as I love both events, I am hoping those enjoying whichever they are at will remember to respect the community we live in.
There are plenty of places for trash, receptacles placed throughout both venues to keep our home clean.
If a bunch of people showed up at your home and left their trash laying out on your lawn or all over your living room, you would be none too pleased.
Think of the hill as someone’s lawn, or the downtown corridor as someone’s living room.
Respect it, and find the nearest garbage receptacle for that elote stick or plastic bottle.
In the meantime, enjoy this wonderful and glorious weekend of fun with family and friends, whether you’ve known them a minute or your entire life.
