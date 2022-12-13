Wreaths Across America efforts underway

Honoring a fallen veteran at the WAA Ceremony in 2021.

 Courtesy/Sally Van Horn

GRANDVIEW — You and your family are invited to the Wreaths Across America Remembrance Wreath Laying Ceremony on Saturday, December 17 at the Grandview Cemetery at 9 a.m. According to Beverly Schliep, co-chair of Grandview’s WAA Committee, “Attending this ceremony has become a tradition for many families in our community.” Over 100 individuals and families usually attend the ceremony.

Grandview has honored veterans through this patriotic ceremony since 2011. It includes the presentation of service-specific wreaths honoring service members in each of the branches of the Armed Forces, as well as those who were Prisoners of War and those whose last known status is Missing in Action.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.