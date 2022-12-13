GRANDVIEW — You and your family are invited to the Wreaths Across America Remembrance Wreath Laying Ceremony on Saturday, December 17 at the Grandview Cemetery at 9 a.m. According to Beverly Schliep, co-chair of Grandview’s WAA Committee, “Attending this ceremony has become a tradition for many families in our community.” Over 100 individuals and families usually attend the ceremony.
Grandview has honored veterans through this patriotic ceremony since 2011. It includes the presentation of service-specific wreaths honoring service members in each of the branches of the Armed Forces, as well as those who were Prisoners of War and those whose last known status is Missing in Action.
The other co-chair, retired Navy Commander Sally Van Horn, explained the significance of the ceremony. “The laying of service-specific wreaths honors all veterans who proudly served or are currently serving our country. When the volunteers say the names of each fallen veteran as they lay the wreaths at the veterans’ gravesites, they ensure their lives are not forgotten.” She concluded, “The ceremony is also an excellent opportunity for our youth to realize that the liberties that we sometimes take for granted were bought through the sacrificial service of veterans.”
The 543 wreaths that will be laid at the end of the ceremony have been sponsored by nearly 70 families and businesses. The Grandview WAA committee would like to thank Walmart Distribution Center Transportation Department for their logistical support with the wreaths and American Legion Fred E. Hayes Post 57, as well as everyone who sponsored wreaths this year, especially the following corporate sponsors: DK Bain Real Estate, Lineage, Manley Crop Insurance, Olmstead Orchards, Teddy Bear Corner, Rattray Farms, Sauve and Sons, and TNT Excavation and Heavy Hauling. Staff and students at Harriet Thompson Elementary School also raised enough money to sponsor 45 wreaths.
Thank you for your support, Grandview!
