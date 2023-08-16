The last couple days of summer are scorchers so let’s be smart and take our health as top priority.
Here are a few tips for keeping cool during a heatwave.
1. Be sun smart. Wear your sunscreen, wear a hat, reapply sunscreen, and repeat.
2. Wetter is better. Using misters help when you have to be outside. Even misters for outdoor pets is a great idea.
3. Drink plenty of water. Aim for a gallon a day especially in this weather. Which brings me to the subject of eat more…
4. Watermelon! It is 92% water, is very healthy, and one of the most hydrating foods you can eat. A 1-cup (154-gram) serving contains over a half cup (118 ml) of water, in addition to some fiber and several important nutrients, including vitamin C, vitamin A and magnesium.
5. Limit your alcohol. Alcohol can dehydrate you. Alcohol is a diuretic. It causes your body to remove fluids from your blood through your renal system, which includes the kidneys, ureters, and bladder, so be kind to your body.
6. Eat light cool meals to feel cooler. Think: sandwiches, leafy green salads, egg or tuna salad, turkey wraps!
7. Limit physical activity to cooler parts of the day. Do outdoor tasks and activities early or wait until it cools off to do things like exercising, yard work, or tending to animals.
8. Know the risks. Extreme heat events can trigger a variety of heat stress conditions, such as heat stroke. Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related disorder. It occurs when the body becomes unable to control its temperature. Body temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body cannot cool down.
9. Do the basics: stay in the shade, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. when the sun is strongest. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothes, such as a light long-sleeved shirt, trousers, or long skirts in close-weave fabrics. Wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect your face, eyes, head, ears, and neck.
10. Know what to look for heat exhaustion:
• Heavy sweating
• Cold, pale, and clammy skin
• Fast, weak pulse
•Nausea or vomiting
•Muscle cramps
• Tiredness or weakness
• Dizziness
• Headaches
Get in a cool area right away if you experience these symptoms, then get medical attention right away if they continue.
Without prompt treatment, heat exhaustion can lead to heatstroke. A heat stroke can be fatal or cause permanent disability if emergency treatment is not given. Confusion, dizziness, unconsciousness and a rapid pulse are symptoms that can be found alongside a heat stroke.
Stay cool and well.
