A healthy gut contributes to a number of factors that improve your quality of life or can really hinder it.
Some of the benefits of a healthy gut-healthy bacteria balance are: a strong immune system; heart health; brain health; improved mood and energy levels; healthy sleep; effective digestion and nutrition absorption; and potential prevention of some cancers and autoimmune diseases.
Some of the negative effects of an unhealthy gut include symptoms such as: autoimmune problems, such as thyroid issues, rheumatoid arthritis and type 1 diabetes; digestive issues, such as irritable bowel syndrome, constipation, diarrhea, heartburn or bloating; sleep issues; skin rashes and allergies; sugar cravings; unexplained fatigue or sluggishness; and unexplained weight gain.
Fermented foods like sauerkraut, kimchi, plain yogurt and kombucha may not be everyone's cup of tea, but they are good for the gut. They are rich in probiotics and lactobacilli (good bacteria) that help keep harmful gut bacteria at bay in the intestines.
Berries and citrus fruits, such as oranges and grapefruit, contain less fructose, making them easier to tolerate and less likely to cause gas. Bananas are another low-fructose fruit that are fiber-rich and contain inulin, a substance that stimulates the growth of good bacteria in the gut.
According to a recent review, a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, and whole grains with a lower intake of red meat, processed foods and meats, and dairy increased the amount of total bacteria in the gut and supported beneficial bacteria like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium.
Eating a plant-based diet that includes fermented foods and fiber from colorful fruits and vegetables, having healthy sleep habits and managing stress levels are ways to support a healthy gut. If you want to adopt a healthier lifestyle, start easy with small diet changes and build from there.
