After a long day of work, it’s easy to fall into the trap of ending up on the couch for a little bit of “mindless scrolling,” and before you know it, it’s time for bed and you haven’t had any time away from screens all day.
Sometimes the best way to recharge is to unplug. Here are some tips to decompress and reset after a long day.
• Turn your phone on “Do Not Disturb” mode.
• Take a walk outside when it’s cool out
• Meditate (download meditation apps to help)
• Deep breathing
• Exercise
• Get a massage or foam roll (self-massage)
• Do red light therapy
• Sauna session
• Change tasks (for example if you dread doing dishes or laundry, do it in the morning before work so you don’t have to do it after work.) Same with exercise, if you get in your workout in the morning, your afternoon can look a lot more laid back with just a walk and decompressing.
• Focused music session, play your favorite playlist and zone out
• Practicing yoga
• Read
• Stretch
• Drink some non-caffeinated tea
• Cook yourself dinner
• Pick up a hobby you enjoy
• Get outdoors
• Lay in a hammock
• Take an Epsom salt bath
• Lay under a weighted blanket
• Craft and create
• Journal
• Work on a vision board
Happy decompressing!
Brittany Byma is a Licensed Massage Therapist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Wellness Coach, and owner of Complete Wellness in Sunnyside.
