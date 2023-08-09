Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dog Days of Summer 🐾
Our Dog Days of Summer subscription offer is here to keep you up-to-date with our community. For just $25, you'll enjoy a full year of both print delivery and unlimited digital access, ensuring you're always in the loop about the latest happenings in our vibrant community. But remember, this deal expires on Friday, September 15, 2023.
Current print subscribers receive full access to our digital e-edition and online content. Enjoying our latest issue is as easy as signing up for a free user account and connecting with your Account Number and Last Name!
Your Account Number can be found on your renewal notice.
Red 40 is a common synthetic dye that is added to a large amount of food and drinks in America, and has been a subject that sparks interest in people that don’t want to be exposed to the health risks associated with it.
Research has shown that Red 40 is linked to certain ADHD symptoms, including hyperactivity, according to Medical News Today. Many families with autistic children avoid food dyes in their diet in order to avoid behavioral issues.
According to the National Library of Medicine, a study has reported that there is a correlation between yellow dye and sleep disturbance. "Food colors Blue 1 and 2, Green 3, Red 3, Yellow 5 and 6, Citrus Red 2, and Red 40 can trigger many behaviors in most kids, even with no prior neurological issues."
If you're interested in avoiding Red 40 altogether you can look on any nutrition label, and you might be surprised what common food and drinks have it.
A few items that are banned in many other countries because of their Red 40 content are:
• Gatorade and Powerade, especially the red ones. Any color of “sports drinks” are the leading contributors to these additives. Try switching to Body Armor or Gatorade Fit.
• Some flavored dairy products including ice cream, sherbet, flavored milks, and frozen yogurt.
Submit your news
We're always interested in hearing about what's happening in our community. Let us know what's going on!
• Certain “juice” brands, such as Sunny D which includes 50mg of Red 40 per every 16 oz of your drink (380 mg per gallon) along with other dyes such as Yellow #5 and Yellow #6.
• Fruit gummy snacks.
• Hot Cheetos & Doritos
• General Mills' Trix cereal contains 36.4mg of Yellow 6, Blue 1, and Red 40, while Fruity Cheerios has 31mg of food dyes including Red 40, Yellow 6, and Blue 1.
Anything containing Red 40 is banned in Norway, Finland, France, Austria, the UK, and several other European countries. Makes you wonder, why are we so behind on the times in America on being our healthiest? A little food for thought.
One pro tip: download the Yuka app on your phone to scan any nutrition label, and it will tell you exactly what kind of additives that are in it, and will also give you suggestions on better choices!
Brittany Byma is a Licensed Massage Therapist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Wellness Coach, and owner of Complete Wellness in Sunnyside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
All comments must follow our Community Guidelines. No attacks on story authors, subjects, or other users. No racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or other forms of intolerance. No profanity. Keep comments on topic. Comments may be subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.