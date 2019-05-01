This year’s regular legislative session is winding down. As I write, we are waiting to see if we will go into extra innings. If not, the 105-day session will have ended early this week.
I spent the last three months meeting with many of you both in Olympia and back home. Thank you for taking the time to visit, call, and write me with your concerns and ideas for how we can make our state and community a better place to live, work, and raise a family.
You asked me to support our Veterans, protect our senior citizens, and prioritize funding for mental health, special education, water storage, and road improvements. I worked with my fellow legislators to do just that.
We secured $2.5 million to convert the former U.S. Marine Corps Armory in Yakima to housing for homeless Veterans and their families. I sponsored a bill to increase access to mental health care services at Toppenish Hospital, and co-sponsored a bill to remove fees and renewal requirements from Purple Heart Veterans license plates. The Governor signed both of these bills into law this week.
I worked on dozens and voted on hundreds of other bills. My votes on each bill were determined by the common sense, conservative values I learned growing up in the Yakima Valley. I voted no on tax increases and bills that restricted constitutional rights and voted yes on bills that promoted smaller, smarter government.
It is a great honor to represent you in Olympia. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves in the off season and working on next year’s priorities for our district. I will be setting up a district office and will send out contact information soon. See you back home!
