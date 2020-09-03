“God is love,” the Bible tells us in John. More than this we cannot ask, “Why?” Because Divine Love is the answer for our problems. There is nothing complicated about it.
Jesus was the best example we have had on Earth as one who expressed God’s love to answer every human need. When the multitude needed food, Jesus knew God would supply it and He did; when the Israelites needed food, God served quail and manna. When the blind needed sight, Jesus knew God would give it, so the blind were healed.
When Jacob feared his brother, Esau, was going to kill him, God sent an angel to comfort him and God softened Esau’s heart, so the two brothers met in peace. God’s love also directed Joseph, so he took Mary as his wife and they, together, raised out Savior until he was ready to go on God’s mission of salvation.
Mary Baker Eddy, the founder of Christian Science said, “Divine Love always has met and always will meet every human need.” When a need arises, whether it is comfort, courage, supply protection, guidance, we can turn to the Love of our Heavenly Father and our needs, too, will be met if we listen closely for Divine Direction and follow where it leads.
God never leaves us out on a limb, He is always here to love, guide, and protect us all.
