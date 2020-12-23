There is no doubt that this pandemic has affected everyone, but how has it affected Granger High School with education and mentally?
Granger is a rural community, and that is embedded in the school; the pandemic has stunted the education of these students. Students and staff at Granger have been put under a lot of stress and pressure.
Many of the students and staff were looking forward to this year before the pandemic, especially the senior class.
When asked how this year has been different from other years as a teacher, Michael Scheel, the new civics teacher at Granger said, “Teaching from home or from school virtually is stressful. Making connections with students, seeing faces and reading reactions is part of my teaching style. I love to share my sense of humor with my students, but without the personal interactions, I have honestly struggled at times.”
Scheel expresses how hard it is to connect to the student. This could cause stress for the students as well, as they don’t have a connection to the teacher, they may not have a connection to the curriculum.
On the other hand, students have gone through a life changing experience with distance learning, but how has it affected the students at Granger?
When asked what is it like to be a student at Granger during this pandemic, Malik Cantu said, “It is very emotionally challenging because I miss being with my friends and teachers in the classroom. I am constantly hearing about students being concerned about their mental health, considering the stressful times, and it is heartbreaking to know that a lot of them are not completely aware of the resources available.
“It feels like a lot of our students don’t know how and don’t feel like getting a hold of their teachers for help.” Cantu talks about the mental struggle at Granger and how a lot of the students don’t know there are resources out there for them.
Students and staff at Granger have struggles, however, they are all optimistic and power though.
They look forward to going back to in person and regaining these lost connections. Students and staff also look forward to getting and giving more support and help to those affected by the mental strain the distance learning has placed on them.
