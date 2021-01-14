The 2021 legislative session began Monday. During opening ceremonies, only legislators and a handful of staff were allowed in the chambers because of COVID-19. It was hard not seeing families in the wings and constituents in the gallery like we saw in years past.
During a debate on the House floor, I joined my Republican colleagues in voting against the proposed rules for this year’s session. We fought for a more open and transparent plan but could not convince Democrats to go along with it. I will keep you updated throughout the session with articles like this one since the Capitol is closed to the public, contrary to my vote.
We also voted to elect a Speaker of the House during yesterday’s proceedings. I cast my vote for House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox, but the final count didn’t end in his favor. Democrats again elected Rep. Laurie Jinkins to the position. However, I was proud of the speech Rep. Wilcox gave. It was refreshing to hear him say exactly what my constituents have been wanting to for hear for months. You can watch his
Speech online at www.tvw.org.
How you can be involved
Unless something changes, Monday was the only day of the 105-day legislative session that will be conducted in-person this year. House floor action and committee hearings will be held via Zoom and can be viewed at www.tvw.org. Only 15 members from each caucus and a limited number of staff will be allowed on the Capitol grounds.
However, there are several ways for you to be involved and influence the legislative process. You can find out how by visiting the Legislature’s website at www.leg.wa.gov. There, you can find information on how to: understand the process; watch and participate; track legislation; and contact me.
Compare and contrast
With Republicans calling for a special session since May, we entered this legislative session more prepared than ever before to put solutions on the table. As we consider proposals to address our ongoing health and economic crisis, I invite you to review some of the ideas being put forward.
One of the first orders of business for Democrats was proposing a 9% income tax on capital gains as small as $25,000. Senate Bill 5096 will be heard in the Senate Ways and Means Committee on Thursday at 4 p.m. Imagine this scenario: A restaurant owner is forced out of business due to the governor’s extended shutdown orders and — if this bill is passed — would face a new income tax when they try to sell the property.
I encourage you to attend the hearing and let the committee members know your thoughts on the proposal. Visit this link to sign-up to testify: https://app.leg.wa.gov/CSIRemote/Senate. You can find detailed instructions for how to testify while the committee is underway on the Legislature’s website at www.leg.wa.gov.
In contrast to such measures, Republicans have filed bills that would provide unemployment insurance tax relief, suspend B&O tax collections, and a credit for businesses on their B&O tax liability. We are also crafting proposals that would provide direct financial relief to the many Washington citizens struggling economically. Our state has the resources to do this, but it is a matter of setting priorities.
Raising taxes on individuals, families, and employers is never a good idea, especially as our fragile economy attempts to recover. Along with an income tax on capital gains, the governor has also proposed regressive ideas that would make gas, energy and even healthcare more expensive. According to this recent Crosscut/Elway Poll, most of these ideas are unpopular in our state. Republicans have been able to stop some of these proposals in the past, but they keep coming back. Our opposition will continue.
I will provide you with more updates as the legislative session moves forward and the majority party’s agenda is revealed. I welcome your emails, calls, and letters as I work on behalf of our great communities. It is an honor to serve you.
