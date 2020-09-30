Many of us are familiar with how our school districts are funded. Construction costs, maintenance updates, teacher salaries, and more are funded by local taxpayers.
With local property taxes, levies, and bonds, superintendents and school district administrators work to ensure our students receive the high-quality education they deserve.
Over the past several years, many of our school districts have expanded to accommodate growing numbers of students. But what happens when a school district is on or surrounded by federal land?
To fulfill our commitment to future generations of Americans, the federal government established the Impact Aid program. Impact Aid provides federal dollars to school districts who serve “federally-connected children,” or communities on land that is exempt from local property tax, such as U.S. military installments, tribal reservations, low-rent housing properties, and other federally connected lands.
From tribal reservations and Bureau of Reclamation lands to the Hanford Site, the federal government has a significant footprint in Central Washington. Because of this, almost every county in the 4th Congressional District contains areas with a diminished local tax base that our school districts rely on to provide for our students.
In 2018, Central Washington’s school districts received more than $6 million in Impact Aid payments. These reimbursements have allowed school districts to complete construction at new schools, expand classroom sizes, and ensure safe facilities for our students and families.
On September 30, the United States celebrates 70 years of the Impact Aid program providing these critical reimbursements for our local school districts.
As we navigate a return to in-classroom learning for students of all ages, it is especially important that Congress renews our commitment to the Impact Aid program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.