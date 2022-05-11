I gave a presentation on the Three Mile Island Accident at a conference in Los Angeles in 1985. A reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle asked me, “Are nuclear power plants really safe?” I asked him how he’d traveled from San Francisco to LA for the meeting. “On Highway 101,” he said. “Yeah;” I said, “they’re safer than that.”
More recently, I was discussing with a group of friends concerned about climate change the possibility of using Small Modular Nuclear Reactors (SMRs) as a carbon-free source of base-load energy. Someone asked, “But is nuclear power really safe?” I thought of saying, it’s safer than driving from Yakima to Richland on I-82, but instead, I talked about relative risk.
Safety is freedom from risk, and as the saying goes, “everything is relative.” Studies have shown that per kWh, nuclear power is safer than other means of generating electricity. By far the deadliest way to produce energy is by burning coal.
Two concerns often raised about nuclear power are uranium mining and nuclear waste. Yet mining coal is not only the most dangerous industrial occupation, but it and the extraction of other fossil fuels are worse insults to both health and the environment. The waste produced by coal plants is actually more radioactive than that produced by a nuclear power plant producing the same amount of energy.
The CO2 we’re spewing into the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels is altering the climate. The unrelenting warming of the Earth caused by human activities has well-known consequences: sea level rise, deadly heat waves, fierce wildfires, drought and desertification. As much as a quarter of the World’s population faces severe water shortages.
SMRs have been used safely and reliably for decades in the Nuclear Navy. They can be built in a quarter of the time it takes to build a traditional nuclear power plant at a fraction of the up-front cost. Their most important advantage relative to fossil fuels, as well as to wind and solar, is that they are a carbon-free source of dispatchable energy.
It’s time that we recognize the folly of rejecting nuclear power out of a failure to understand relative risks. SMRs and other next generation advanced reactors must serve as an essential step forward in the challenge to prevent a climate catastrophe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.