Inflation has soared from 1.4% in January 2021 to 8.5% in July of this year, and parents are bearing the brunt of these increased costs as they face their annual back-to-school shopping trips—on top of the mounting costs for just about everything else they buy.

Retailers are being faced with increased wholesale costs which they’re forced to pass on to consumers. For instance, at a local grocery chain in Richland, hamburger meat is $12.99 a pound and milk is $3.29 a gallon—on sale. And as parents try to manage these price increases, they also have to purchase books, notebooks, pens and pencils, backpacks, and new clothes. At the same store, a three-ring binder costs an outrageous $8.49. It’s no surprise then, that a Morning Consult report found that 19% of parents cannot “afford all the back-to-school supplies they need,” compared to 9% who said the same in 2020.

Congressman Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside serves the 4th Congressional District in Washington, D.C

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.