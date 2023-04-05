Dan Newhouse

Congressman Dan Newhouse

On February 1, 2023, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) proposed an “energy efficiency standard” for gas cooking products. For those who are unaware, this is a blatant backdoor attempt to ban gas appliances—at least half of gas stove models sold in the United States today would not comply with this regulation according to DOE. The American people deserve answers to stop this draconian measure that would be detrimental for families, small businesses, and rural communities across our nation.

Last month, I sent a letter to DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm expressing deep concern about the newly proposed anti-gas appliance rule. While I’m still waiting for a response, I had the opportunity to question Secretary Granholm on this proposed ban just last week at an Appropriations subcommittee hearing. Unsurprisingly, she failed to cite correct numbers to back up this proposed rule.

Congressman Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside serves the 4th Congressional District in Washington, D.C.

