On Friday, October 2, we celebrated National Manufacturing Day, a day to applaud the millions of American manufacturers who are working to produce the finest, high-quality products in the world.
I have had the opportunity to visit with manufacturers throughout Central Washington, and I am grateful for their contributions to not only our local economies, but to our national security and economic independence as well.
Many modern-day manufacturing careers require some type of secondary education, and our institutions have stepped up to the challenge. From universities and community colleges to technical schools and apprenticeship programs, our students are offered more opportunities to pursue manufacturing careers than ever before, and our teachers and instructors are eager to train the next generation of creators.
On the heels of National Manufacturing Day, the Association of Washington Business (AWB) celebrates our state’s manufacturers throughout Manufacturing Week. Manufacturing in Washington supports more than 284,000 good-paying careers and contributes more than $60 billion in goods to our state’s economy.
AWB’s Manufacturing Excellence Awards recognize local businesses working to create and innovate right here in Washington. This year, several Central Washington manufacturers are being honored.
Shields, a Novolex company in Yakima, is being recognized as a finalist for the Operational Excellence Award. The workers at Shields create food packaging, bags, and more that are used in homes, retail, grocery stories, and industries around the world.
Yakima Chief Hops (YCH), a grower-owned hop supplier located in the nation’s hop capital of Yakima Valley, is nominated for the Green Manufacturing Award. YCH recognizes, as all farmers do, that healthy crops rely on a healthy planet, and they are continually innovating and finding ways to make their operation more environmentally friendly.
Lastly, Humming Hemp, based in Tri-Cities, has been recognized as a finalist for the Innovation Award. Humming Hemp creates protein bars, oils, and other superfood products using healthy ingredients and sustainable farming practices. In 2019, Humming Hemp expanded distribution to Kroger stores across the United States.
These are just a few of the many examples of Central Washington’s extraordinary manufacturers, but they are well-deserving of AWB’s recognition. I congratulate them for working to create jobs and produce goods they are proud of, because – as the Manufacturing Excellence Awards demonstrate – manufacturers large and small play a crucial role in our local economies and global supply chains.
President Trump understands the importance of a label reading “Made in the U.S.A.,” which is why I will continue to support this Administration’s pro-growth regulations and encourage the continued negotiation of beneficial trade deals like the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement that was finalized earlier this year.
Ensuring opportunities for American manufacturers is absolutely crucial to our national economy, especially as we head toward recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. We recognize that American made goods and products are the best in the world, and we should be proud of the men and women who create, innovate, and manufacture them.
I am proud to support Central Washington’s manufacturers. As our local economies continue to grow and evolve, so will our manufacturing industries. I will continue working in Congress to pass policies that spur job growth and empower our young people to pursue careers in manufacturing so our future generations can continue creating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.