China is not our ally, but apparently Democrats in Congress haven’t received that memo.
Last week, during the markup of the State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs appropriations bill, I introduced an amendment that would prohibit funding in the bill from being used, directly or indirectly, by recipients of U.S. assistance to repay debts owed to the Government of the People’s Republic of China. Unfortunately, the amendment was blocked by Committee Democrats, with all Republicans and one Democrat voting in support.
I want to be very clear: the Chinese Communist Party and the Government of the People’s Republic of China are not our allies. China is controlled by an unforgiving communist regime that represses domestic opposition and undermines American interests. Ensuring that U.S. taxpayer dollars are not being used to make debt repayments to bankers in Communist China should not be controversial. We should be taking every action we can to avoid enabling our adversaries.
It is inexcusable that my Democratic colleagues blocked this common-sense amendment and allowed American taxpayer dollars to fund Communist China. I’d be curious to know what their constituents think of their actions.
I will continue to stand up to China and all of our foreign adversaries on behalf of the people of Central Washington and the United States. Indeed, for years, United States dependence on China has harbored a rising threat to our national security. After decades of well-known wrongdoings, human rights violations, and manipulation of American intellectual property, it is time to get serious about reducing our dependence on China and its role in our nation’s supply chains.
That is why this week, I introduced an amendment to the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies appropriations bill to prohibit the purchase of agricultural land by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and make agricultural lands currently owned by the People’s Republic of China ineligible for farm programs.
In recent years, the Chinese government has been buying up U.S. agricultural assets. Allowing this practice to continue would lead to the creation of a Chinese-owned agricultural monopoly and pose an immediate threat to U.S. national security and food security. The U.S. cannot become dependent on China for our domestic agriculture and food supply.
We hail from the greatest country in the world, and there is no reason we should be reliant on a communist country like China. By bolstering American agriculture, we can create jobs, strengthen our economy, and enhance our national supply chain into the future.
I am pleased to report that the amendment was unanimously accepted by the Committee.
This is a major step forward in ensuring we remain independent from China. However, there is more to be done. China is many things, but an ally to the U.S. it is not. The Chinese Communist Party is a national security threat that seeks to rebuild the world order in its image. My Democratic colleagues must stop pretending China is an ally, and instead recognize it for the adversary that it is.
