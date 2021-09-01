Democrats’ latest attack on the American economy has arrived – to the tune of $3.5 trillion in new spending and tax increases. This, on top of the record levels of inflation, is unraveling the job growth and prosperity we were able to achieve under the last Administration.
Last week, Speaker Pelosi called Congress back into session to push through a partisan budget resolution for Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023, with no debate on the House floor. She deemed the $3.5 trillion spending spree adopted by little more than a procedural gimmick.
The Democrats’ budget resolution is a comprehensive plan to broaden and deepen the welfare state through increased federal spending and higher taxes for Central Washingtonians. For starters, the total budget spends $68 trillion over the next 10 years – the highest sustained spending level in our nation’s history by a large margin. In fact, if you combine the spending in the budget with what the Democrats have already spent since taking over the U.S. House of Representatives in 2019, it will equal more than the total taxes paid by all Americans in U.S. history.
I have been consistent in my support for lower taxes and a fairer, simpler tax code to promote job creation and a healthy economy, which is what our country needs as we rebuild and recover. Unfortunately, President Biden and Nancy Pelosi fail to recognize that. According to the Tax Foundation’s analysis of President Biden’s budget request for FY 2022, by 2026, the average tax burden for a taxpayer in Washington’s 4th Congressional District would increase by $701.79 and would be almost $900 by 2031. The increasing inflation and decreasing jobs numbers we’re already seeing prove that the Biden Administration’s policies are hurting American workers and raising taxes on working families to play into a false narrative of helping the American people is downright disingenuous.
Not only does this package unravel the progress we have made to encourage work and raise wages in a non-inflationary environment, but it increases the national debt by $17 trillion dollars, putting our national security further at risk. Speaker Pelosi and the far-left are wildly spending tax dollars on their socialist priorities while increasing taxes on small businesses and family farms and by raising the corporate tax rate to a level higher than Canada, Italy, the United Kingdom, and even communist China. This will directly hurt job and wage growth for the hardworking men and women in our communities.
Americans are already struggling to pay for gas and food as inflation has skyrocketed to its highest point since 1991. Now, Democrats want to throw us even further into debt by piling on additional spending for their socialist priorities.
We cannot inflate our way out of inflation or spend this country into prosperity. It is up to Americans across the country to send that message to Democrat lawmakers, so we can put a stop to these tax-and-spend policies.
