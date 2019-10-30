Field Workers: An issue facing the Yakima Valley is how fields workers are being treated poorly. The field workers are working in horrendous working conditions and they work for hours.
Our parents work in the fields by picking apples, working in the hops, etc. Even when it’s raining outside and freezing cold, they still work long hours. This is unfair for the workers because they deserve better.
Yeah, the work needs to be done but the bosses need to understand that the workers are suffering trying to get work done. They are scared to get fired so they don’t speak up for themselves because then they won’t have a job to financially support their families.
The workers should be given days off when the weather is unbearable for a human to withstand. It is cruel for the bosses to let those workers suffer outside working in the horrendous weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.