We are a government of the people, by the people, for the people, as President Abraham Lincoln eloquently explained in his Gettysburg Address. To me, this means that the government is obligated to conduct its business in an open and honest way in full view of the citizens we represent.
With that in mind, I wonder what President Lincoln would think about the way some bills — including ones that raise taxes — are brought before us in the Washington State Legislature.
Several are introduced as “ghost bills,” which is what we call bills with a title but no text. Our state’s constitution forbids introducing bills when there are fewer than 10 days before the end of a legislative session.
The Legislature often ignores the spirit of this prohibition, however, by introducing a blank bill before the deadline and then filling in the substance through amendment days later. This is followed by a last-second rush to vote on the bill before the other party or the public can carefully review it and provide their input.
That’s exactly what happened last year.
A staggering 26 ghost bills were introduced last session and four passed. Two were tax increases that no one even had a chance to read until the second-to-last day of the session. We then debated them in the dead of night while the galleries of the House of Representatives were closed to the public.
They were forced through the Senate along mostly party-line votes just hours later.
This is the wrong way to do the people’s business.
I joined several of my colleagues this year in sponsoring a bill to close the “ghost bill” loophole.
Unfortunately, HB 2190 did not even receive a public hearing and is now dead as a doornail.
As we approach the final weeks of this year’s session, it is as important as ever to watch out for a repeat of last year’s ambush. At this time of record revenue coming into our state, the last thing we should be doing is raising taxes.
President Lincoln finished his address with a warning that America’s noble experiment in self-governance is always at risk of perishing from the Earth. We must never lose sight of the foundational values that made us into the great nation and state we are today, including open and honest dealing with the people we represent.
Jeremie Dufault, a Republican, represents the 15th District in the Washington State House of Representatives.
