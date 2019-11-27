Each Thanksgiving, I am reminded in Central Washington we have much to be thankful for. We are blessed with gorgeous national forests and public lands, powerful rivers, dams, and bountiful farmland.
As we meet with our families and friends to reflect on our gratitude, let us remember to thank the farmers and ranchers who produce food to feed the United States and the world. We are blessed to be surrounded by diverse agriculture industry with over 300 unique commodities grown in Washington state.
Many of our state’s products may find their way to your Thanksgiving table this year.
Your mashed or scalloped potatoes may have been produced in Grant County. The cranberries in your cranberry sauce could have been harvested from a bog in Southwest Washington. The butter you spread might come from a dairy farm in the Yakima Valley, and the wine you use to cheers to good health may be made from our region’s world-famous wine grapes.
Hard work goes into growing our food, and on Thanksgiving – and every day – we should show our gratitude to American producers.
One ways we can show thanks is by urging Speaker Pelosi to allow Congress to vote on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. The USMCA is ready to go, and our farmers are in desperate need of a strong trade agreement with Canada and Mexico. Washington’s agriculture industry would see enormous benefits from the USMCA, with duty-free access for most agricultural products and expanded access in Canada for U.S. dairy and wine products – two huge economic drivers in Central Washington.
In order to harvest our food, our producers need a strong, stable, and legal workforce. We must create certainty for farmers and farmworkers by strengthening our H-2A guest worker program. My bill, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, will do that and provide relief to farmers and ranchers who are struggling to find labor for an enormous number of crops.
At the same time, we must support agriculture research and technology. Washington State University is the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s biggest recipient of research funding. I am proud to support the ground-breaking research which is occurring in Central Washington.
Scientists are laboring with partners in Central Washington to develop innovative technologies to help farmers.
At the WSU Irrigated Agriculture Research and Extension Center in Prosser, researchers are studying disease prevention in apples and wine grapes fruits. They are focusing heavily on precision agriculture, including automation and robotics to make a farmer’s job easier.
These are some ways we can thank those who work so hard to put our food on the table. I am proud to work in Congress to advance these and other priorities for Central Washington agriculture.
Wishing you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving. May it be filled with love, joy, and gratitude.
Congressman Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside serves the 4th Congressional District in Washington, D.C.
